NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.25.

NetEase stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.39. The company had a trading volume of 383,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a 1 year low of $243.90 and a 1 year high of $503.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

