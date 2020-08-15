NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

NBSE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 136,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,212. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,642,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 104,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

