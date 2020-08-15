New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.77. 643,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Relic by 276.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New Relic by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

