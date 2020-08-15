NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after buying an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

