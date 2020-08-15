No BS Crypto Hits 24 Hour Volume of $416,263.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $72,993.55 and approximately $416,263.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.19 or 0.05965286 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.