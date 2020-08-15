Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 27,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.24%. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 480,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

