Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,533 shares during the quarter. Novanta comprises 5.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.77% of Novanta worth $66,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $23,741,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $7,514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novanta by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 43,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,396. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,085. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

