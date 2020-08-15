NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get NuCana alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. 113,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,055. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. NuCana has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.