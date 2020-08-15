Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Hold Rating from Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,031.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

