Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stake Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.53. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

