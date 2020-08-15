OAX Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $908,033.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.19 or 0.05965286 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

