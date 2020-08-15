Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $18.00 at MKM Partners

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE OXY opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 224,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 271.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

