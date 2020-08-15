Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 2,105,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,382. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.