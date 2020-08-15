ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,387 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 6.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.99% of ON Semiconductor worth $80,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

ON traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 4,072,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,096,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21 and a beta of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,510 shares of company stock worth $245,485. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

