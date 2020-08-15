One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,562. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

