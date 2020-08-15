Oppenheimer Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $145.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,091. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,708 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.