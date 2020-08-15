Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Motus GI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,244. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. Research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

