O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.75.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.55. The stock had a trading volume of 338,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,108. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $441.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,942,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,658. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

