OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,479,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.11. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in OrganiGram by 659.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

