Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,430 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 442,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

