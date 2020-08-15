Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 546,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,693. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,339,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

