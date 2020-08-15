Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,592 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 4.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $56,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 233,024 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,572,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.04. 164,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

