Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $8,935,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,025.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,834 shares of company stock worth $2,388,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

