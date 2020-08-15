Paradice Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,092 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 106,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XP during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. AXA grew its position in shares of XP by 28.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of XP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of XP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 776,562 shares during the period.

Shares of XP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 864,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XP. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

