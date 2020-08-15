Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,759 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for approximately 2.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 4.77% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 1,172,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $646.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

