Paradice Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Lear comprises about 5.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $67,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 251,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

