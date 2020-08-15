Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 890,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

