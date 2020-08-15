Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $35.18 Million Stock Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,718 shares during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH comprises 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 6.65% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 515,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

