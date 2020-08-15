Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 304.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday. They issued a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $126.50. 3,296,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,995. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. SEA’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

