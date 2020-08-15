Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $88.34 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up approximately 6.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 3.95% of CNO Financial Group worth $88,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 639,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

