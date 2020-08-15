Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,745 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.63% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

LINC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 425,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

