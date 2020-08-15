Paradice Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,683 shares during the period. ITT comprises 6.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $88,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ITT by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ITT by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 344,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

