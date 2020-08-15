Paradice Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,023 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of GDS worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after buying an additional 400,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in GDS by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 531,719 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $86,651,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GDS by 232.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,099 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $78.39. 880,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -182.30 and a beta of 1.39. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

