Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Copa worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 344,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,467. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

