Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 689,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,000. CBIZ comprises approximately 1.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,019. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

