Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $40,039,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

