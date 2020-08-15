Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,996 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Envista worth $61,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. 584,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,262. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.