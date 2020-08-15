Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for 1.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 4.24% of Astronics worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,778,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 1,712,954 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Astronics by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 522,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Astronics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Astronics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 218,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

ATRO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,538. The company has a market cap of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

