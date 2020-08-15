Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 31,664 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $32,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.43. 78,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.