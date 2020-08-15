Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,636 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr comprises 1.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

BLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BLX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 213,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.57. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.