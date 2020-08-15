ParkinGo Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $232.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,685.49 or 0.98582946 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00149042 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004777 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

