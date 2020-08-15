Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 181,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,116. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $3,297,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $4,609,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,016,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $3,544,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $35,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.