PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 65.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $391,550.92 and $154.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

