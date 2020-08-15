Personal Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after buying an additional 536,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 1,457,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.