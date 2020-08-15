Personal Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 106,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.