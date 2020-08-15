PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Cut to $43.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $837.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.