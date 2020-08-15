Pfenex’s (PFNX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Pfenex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFNX. JMP Securities lowered Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered Pfenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pfenex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.55.

Pfenex stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 999,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,425. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 112.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 690,166 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 278.4% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfenex by 72.8% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472,792 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pfenex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfenex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,359,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

