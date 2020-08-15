Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

