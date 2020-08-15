PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

PFSweb stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,218. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.67.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PFSweb by 500.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

