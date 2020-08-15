Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PHIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 196,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,147. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.
