Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. 196,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,147. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

